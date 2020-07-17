450 J Street

Amenities

JULY RENT FREEt!, 2Bdm 2Ba pristine Condo waiting for you, just bring your personal belongings. Located in the Heart of the Gaslamp District. Close to Convention Center, Petco Park, Horton Plaza, Restaurants, and much more! Fitness, Pool & Spa, beautiful central courtyard with outdoor seating and BBQ area, 2 parking spaces. $2,625.00 Security Deposit $35 Application Fee

Tenant must carry renter's insurance Tenant all pays for all utilities (water, sewer and trash, cable/internet) Pets OK with owners approval.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,625, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,625, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

