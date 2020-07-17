All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
450 J Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:40 PM

450 J Street

450 J Street · (858) 877-6565
Location

450 J Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Gaslamp

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4131 · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 993 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
JULY RENT FREEt!, 2Bdm 2Ba pristine Condo waiting for you, just bring your personal belongings. Located in the Heart of the Gaslamp District. Close to Convention Center, Petco Park, Horton Plaza, Restaurants, and much more! Fitness, Pool & Spa, beautiful central courtyard with outdoor seating and BBQ area, 2 parking spaces. $2,625.00 Security Deposit $35 Application Fee
Tenant must carry renter's insurance Tenant all pays for all utilities (water, sewer and trash, cable/internet) Pets OK with owners approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,625, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,625, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 J Street have any available units?
450 J Street has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 J Street have?
Some of 450 J Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 J Street currently offering any rent specials?
450 J Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 J Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 J Street is pet friendly.
Does 450 J Street offer parking?
Yes, 450 J Street offers parking.
Does 450 J Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 J Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 J Street have a pool?
Yes, 450 J Street has a pool.
Does 450 J Street have accessible units?
No, 450 J Street does not have accessible units.
Does 450 J Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 J Street does not have units with dishwashers.
