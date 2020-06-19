All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

450 J St #5211

450 J St · (619) 208-1852
Location

450 J St, San Diego, CA 92101
Gaslamp

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 450 J St #5211 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
2bed/2bath Gaslamp City Square $2695/mnth - $2695 per month
2 bed/2 bath 1016 sq/ft condo at Gaslamp City Square. Fresh paint and brand new flooring!
Amazing location in the heart of the Gaslamp District. It's virtually impossible to live any closer to the numerous restaurants and boutiques of the Gaslamp, and just a few blocks to Horton Plaza, Petco Park, Seaport Village and the Headquarters. Unit includes 2 side by side parking, and washer/dryer in unit. Enjoy great city views too! Amenities include a pool, spa, BBQ area and fitness center. No balcony. Instead sliding door to Juliet balcony.

available now
small well behaved pet with additional $300 deposit
$30 application fee
contact todd@thecondoshowroom.com

(RLNE3865437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 J St #5211 have any available units?
450 J St #5211 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 J St #5211 have?
Some of 450 J St #5211's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 J St #5211 currently offering any rent specials?
450 J St #5211 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 J St #5211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 J St #5211 is pet friendly.
Does 450 J St #5211 offer parking?
Yes, 450 J St #5211 does offer parking.
Does 450 J St #5211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 J St #5211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 J St #5211 have a pool?
Yes, 450 J St #5211 has a pool.
Does 450 J St #5211 have accessible units?
No, 450 J St #5211 does not have accessible units.
Does 450 J St #5211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 J St #5211 does not have units with dishwashers.
