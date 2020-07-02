All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4485 Vision Dr Unit 10
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4485 Vision Dr Unit 10

4485 Vision Dr · (619) 431-4827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4485 Vision Dr, San Diego, CA 92121
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1264 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large 3B/2.5BA Townhouse in UTC w/ Patio & Washer/Dryer! - AVAILABLE NOW!

This large 3B/2.5BA townhouse is walking distance to UCSD, UTC mall and other shopping and dining! The home features an outdoor patio, attached 2 car garage, large balcony off of the master bedroom, washer and dryer, and air conditioning units in both the living room and master bedroom.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2625
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D included
- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes, wall units
- PET RESTRICTIONS: One cat considered for additional $40/month pet rent

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/

- VIDEO TOUR: Coming soon!
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: UTC
- PARKING: Attached 2 car garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Patio
- YEAR BUILT: 1974

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4961501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 have any available units?
4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 have?
Some of 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 currently offering any rent specials?
4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 is pet friendly.
Does 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 offer parking?
Yes, 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 offers parking.
Does 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 have a pool?
No, 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 does not have a pool.
Does 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 have accessible units?
No, 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4485 Vision Dr Unit 10?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan The Palms
4940 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity