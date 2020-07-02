4485 Vision Dr Unit 10

Amenities

Large 3B/2.5BA Townhouse in UTC w/ Patio & Washer/Dryer! - AVAILABLE NOW!



This large 3B/2.5BA townhouse is walking distance to UCSD, UTC mall and other shopping and dining! The home features an outdoor patio, attached 2 car garage, large balcony off of the master bedroom, washer and dryer, and air conditioning units in both the living room and master bedroom.



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2625

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D included

- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes, wall units

- PET RESTRICTIONS: One cat considered for additional $40/month pet rent



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/



- VIDEO TOUR: Coming soon!

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: UTC

- PARKING: Attached 2 car garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Patio

- YEAR BUILT: 1974



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Dogs Allowed



