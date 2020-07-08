Amenities

4485 Alabama Street Unit #3 Available 07/01/20 Exceptional condo within University Heights. - No steps within this gorgeous single-story 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of University Heights. Condo features matching stainless steel Frigidaire kitchen appliances (including refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, and installed microwave), granite counter tops in the bathrooms and kitchen, impressive wood flooring throughout the living space, popcorn-free ceilings, and dual-pane energy efficient Milgard windows. Interior walls and ceilings recently repainted. Master bedroom measures 15' x 12' with an attached private full bathroom. Second and third bedrooms are of sufficient size at 11' x 10' and 10' x 10' respectively. No cost to Tenants to utilize the installed washing machine and clothing dryer for the building's occupants. Extremely modest utility bills for this unit as water, sewer, and trash are covered by the Owner via association dues. Single car garage as well as a deeded parking space for the condo accessible from the alley (parallel to Alabama Street) at the rear of the building. Convenient location to shopping, nightlife entertainment, neighborhood park, and transportation.



To view additional photos of any currently available Orgel Property Management rental postings please visit the full desktop version of our website and then click on the AVAILABLE RENTALS tab. Showings for this currently Tenant occupied property will be virtual in nature for the time being in light of the ongoing pandemic.



