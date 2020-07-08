All apartments in San Diego
4485 Alabama Street Unit #3

4485 Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Location

4485 Alabama Street, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4485 Alabama Street Unit #3 Available 07/01/20 Exceptional condo within University Heights. - No steps within this gorgeous single-story 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in the heart of University Heights. Condo features matching stainless steel Frigidaire kitchen appliances (including refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, and installed microwave), granite counter tops in the bathrooms and kitchen, impressive wood flooring throughout the living space, popcorn-free ceilings, and dual-pane energy efficient Milgard windows. Interior walls and ceilings recently repainted. Master bedroom measures 15' x 12' with an attached private full bathroom. Second and third bedrooms are of sufficient size at 11' x 10' and 10' x 10' respectively. No cost to Tenants to utilize the installed washing machine and clothing dryer for the building's occupants. Extremely modest utility bills for this unit as water, sewer, and trash are covered by the Owner via association dues. Single car garage as well as a deeded parking space for the condo accessible from the alley (parallel to Alabama Street) at the rear of the building. Convenient location to shopping, nightlife entertainment, neighborhood park, and transportation.

To view additional photos of any currently available Orgel Property Management rental postings please visit the full desktop version of our website and then click on the AVAILABLE RENTALS tab. Showings for this currently Tenant occupied property will be virtual in nature for the time being in light of the ongoing pandemic.

(RLNE3266319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4485 Alabama Street Unit #3 have any available units?
4485 Alabama Street Unit #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4485 Alabama Street Unit #3 have?
Some of 4485 Alabama Street Unit #3's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4485 Alabama Street Unit #3 currently offering any rent specials?
4485 Alabama Street Unit #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4485 Alabama Street Unit #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4485 Alabama Street Unit #3 is pet friendly.
Does 4485 Alabama Street Unit #3 offer parking?
Yes, 4485 Alabama Street Unit #3 offers parking.
Does 4485 Alabama Street Unit #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4485 Alabama Street Unit #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4485 Alabama Street Unit #3 have a pool?
No, 4485 Alabama Street Unit #3 does not have a pool.
Does 4485 Alabama Street Unit #3 have accessible units?
No, 4485 Alabama Street Unit #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4485 Alabama Street Unit #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4485 Alabama Street Unit #3 has units with dishwashers.

