Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:13 AM

4482 Alabama St.

4482 Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Location

4482 Alabama Street, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
COMPLETE REMODEL 3 bed 3 bath w/NEW SS appliances, granite, flooring, window coverings, air conditioning, private patio, in unit WASHER & DRYER, 1 car garage PLUS 1 parking space. University Heights adjacent to Hillcrest, Normal Heights, North Park, The Zoo, Balboa Park, this San Diego location promotes a broad spectrum of restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and night clubs within easy reach. Adjacent to to Adams Ave. & Park Blvd business District, Antique Row, Trolly Barn Park (family fun, free concerts).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4482 Alabama St. have any available units?
4482 Alabama St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4482 Alabama St. have?
Some of 4482 Alabama St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4482 Alabama St. currently offering any rent specials?
4482 Alabama St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4482 Alabama St. pet-friendly?
No, 4482 Alabama St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4482 Alabama St. offer parking?
Yes, 4482 Alabama St. offers parking.
Does 4482 Alabama St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4482 Alabama St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4482 Alabama St. have a pool?
No, 4482 Alabama St. does not have a pool.
Does 4482 Alabama St. have accessible units?
No, 4482 Alabama St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4482 Alabama St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4482 Alabama St. has units with dishwashers.

