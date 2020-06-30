4482 Alabama St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

COMPLETE REMODEL 3 bed 3 bath w/NEW SS appliances, granite, flooring, window coverings, air conditioning, private patio, in unit WASHER & DRYER, 1 car garage PLUS 1 parking space. University Heights adjacent to Hillcrest, Normal Heights, North Park, The Zoo, Balboa Park, this San Diego location promotes a broad spectrum of restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and night clubs within easy reach. Adjacent to to Adams Ave. & Park Blvd business District, Antique Row, Trolly Barn Park (family fun, free concerts).