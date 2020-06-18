4476 Bond Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking tennis court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking tennis court

Newly paint and plank flooring in the bedrooms and wood floors through out unit with easy access to the fwy I-5 and I-52. Centrally located near Mission Bay, Mission Beach and world-famous SeaWorld. Just a short walk to enjoy sunsets at the bay, tennis courts, water activities and more.This location is near Mission Bay you can take a 5 minute walk to enjoy a stroll around the bay and take in the sunset. It is also near trails for enjoying a nice jog. This condo quality unit has charm. Indoor pets okay with $50 pet rent for up to 2 dogs. 1 assigned parking space and there is laundry on site. Make an appointment to view this beach home and apply for it today!



Please text 619-507-8917 start text with 4476 - then your name and when you want to view the unit.

to apply please go to our website at www.melroyproperties.com

MOVE IN SPECIAL HALF OFF 1ST MONTHS



Rental Terms: Rent: $1995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1995, $50 pet rent monthly Available Now



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.