Last updated April 12 2020 at 12:09 PM

4476 Bond Street

4476 Bond Street · (858) 762-9393
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4476 Bond Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4482 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
tennis court
Newly paint and plank flooring in the bedrooms and wood floors through out unit with easy access to the fwy I-5 and I-52. Centrally located near Mission Bay, Mission Beach and world-famous SeaWorld. Just a short walk to enjoy sunsets at the bay, tennis courts, water activities and more.This location is near Mission Bay you can take a 5 minute walk to enjoy a stroll around the bay and take in the sunset. It is also near trails for enjoying a nice jog. This condo quality unit has charm. Indoor pets okay with $50 pet rent for up to 2 dogs. 1 assigned parking space and there is laundry on site. Make an appointment to view this beach home and apply for it today!

Please text 619-507-8917 start text with 4476 - then your name and when you want to view the unit.
to apply please go to our website at www.melroyproperties.com
MOVE IN SPECIAL HALF OFF 1ST MONTHS

Rental Terms: Rent: $1995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1995, $50 pet rent monthly Available Now

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4476 Bond Street have any available units?
4476 Bond Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4476 Bond Street have?
Some of 4476 Bond Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4476 Bond Street currently offering any rent specials?
4476 Bond Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4476 Bond Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4476 Bond Street is pet friendly.
Does 4476 Bond Street offer parking?
Yes, 4476 Bond Street does offer parking.
Does 4476 Bond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4476 Bond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4476 Bond Street have a pool?
No, 4476 Bond Street does not have a pool.
Does 4476 Bond Street have accessible units?
No, 4476 Bond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4476 Bond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4476 Bond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
