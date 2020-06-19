All apartments in San Diego
4473 Via Pasear

4473 Via Pasear · (619) 955-7776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4473 Via Pasear, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4473 Via Pasear · Avail. now

$3,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Lovely 2 BR / 2.5 Ba Townhome in Beautiful Vista La Jolla! - We invite you to come explore this gorgeous townhome in one of San Diego's most desirable communities, and to make it your own!

With its open, welcoming floor plan and contemporary finishes, this home is an entertainer's delight! Among the countless amenities for the discerning renter:

- Plank wood flooring
- Upgraded kitchen with all stainless-steel appliances
- Plentiful cabinet space, quartz counters
- Oversize windows everywhere invite natural light
- Recessed lighting in every room
- Working fireplace
- Large Master BR / Bath Suite including steamer shower
- Second bedroom with private bath
- Ample closets and storage space
- Attached 2-car garage housing Washer / Dryer
- Charming private patio

PLUS - your rent includes access to the community's beautiful swimming pools, tennis courts, and shared BBQ pit!

Water, trash and sewer paid by landlord. One pet may be approved with an additional deposit. Non-smoking property.

Please call or TEXT Agustin at 619-381-1401 or Hank at 619-708-1135 to schedule your private viewing today!

(RLNE4788429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

