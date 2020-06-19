4473 Via Pasear

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Lovely 2 BR / 2.5 Ba Townhome in Beautiful Vista La Jolla! - We invite you to come explore this gorgeous townhome in one of San Diego's most desirable communities, and to make it your own!



With its open, welcoming floor plan and contemporary finishes, this home is an entertainer's delight! Among the countless amenities for the discerning renter:



- Plank wood flooring

- Upgraded kitchen with all stainless-steel appliances

- Plentiful cabinet space, quartz counters

- Oversize windows everywhere invite natural light

- Recessed lighting in every room

- Working fireplace

- Large Master BR / Bath Suite including steamer shower

- Second bedroom with private bath

- Ample closets and storage space

- Attached 2-car garage housing Washer / Dryer

- Charming private patio



PLUS - your rent includes access to the community's beautiful swimming pools, tennis courts, and shared BBQ pit!



Water, trash and sewer paid by landlord. One pet may be approved with an additional deposit. Non-smoking property.



Please call or TEXT Agustin at 619-381-1401 or Hank at 619-708-1135 to schedule your private viewing today!



(RLNE4788429)