San Diego, CA
4470 Bannock Avenue
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:25 PM

4470 Bannock Avenue

4470 Bannock Avenue · No Longer Available
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

4470 Bannock Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex centrally located in Clairemont. Has 1-car garage. Water & trash included. Close to shopping and restaurants.

NO PETS.

6 month lease.

VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please drive by the property and neighborhood before making appointment to view and please do not disturb the occupants. Interior shown by appointment only. Please call or email to schedule an appointment on Mon-Fri between 10 am - 4 pm.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
http://www.timcassidy.com/tenant_application.html

HOW TO PUT A HOLD ON A PROPERTY:
If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:

1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees.
2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4470 Bannock Avenue have any available units?
4470 Bannock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4470 Bannock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4470 Bannock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4470 Bannock Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4470 Bannock Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4470 Bannock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4470 Bannock Avenue offers parking.
Does 4470 Bannock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4470 Bannock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4470 Bannock Avenue have a pool?
No, 4470 Bannock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4470 Bannock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4470 Bannock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4470 Bannock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4470 Bannock Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4470 Bannock Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4470 Bannock Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

