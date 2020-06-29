All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

4466 41st St. #6

4466 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

4466 41st Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Kensington 1 Bedroom 1 Bath With Character & Charm - Upgraded Kensington 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with charm

Hablamos Espaol

Features:

One bedroom
One full bath
Upstairs unit no neighbor above you
One reserved parking
Laundry room in the building
Air conditioning
Crown molding throughout
Solar tube skylight in bathroom
New carpet
New quartz marble counter tops
New paint
Open kitchen with bar countertop
Wood and gas fireplace
Walk in closet
Extra built in linen cabinets
Stove, fridge, garbage disposal, dishwasher.

Beautifully upgraded bathroom with travertine mosaic stone tiles and glass bricks enclosure

Rental Qualifications:

-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico Score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check

Utilities/Responsibilities:

-Residents are responsible to pay water, sewer trash and SDGE.
-No pets

***Please apply if you qualify***

Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.

Thanks for considering us.

For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com You apply online at our website.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5547915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4466 41st St. #6 have any available units?
4466 41st St. #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4466 41st St. #6 have?
Some of 4466 41st St. #6's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4466 41st St. #6 currently offering any rent specials?
4466 41st St. #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4466 41st St. #6 pet-friendly?
No, 4466 41st St. #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4466 41st St. #6 offer parking?
Yes, 4466 41st St. #6 offers parking.
Does 4466 41st St. #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4466 41st St. #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4466 41st St. #6 have a pool?
No, 4466 41st St. #6 does not have a pool.
Does 4466 41st St. #6 have accessible units?
No, 4466 41st St. #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4466 41st St. #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4466 41st St. #6 has units with dishwashers.

