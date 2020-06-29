4466 41st St. #6

Amenities
Kensington 1 Bedroom 1 Bath With Character & Charm - Upgraded Kensington 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with charm
Hablamos Espaol
Features:
One bedroom
One full bath
Upstairs unit no neighbor above you
One reserved parking
Laundry room in the building
Air conditioning
Crown molding throughout
Solar tube skylight in bathroom
New carpet
New quartz marble counter tops
New paint
Open kitchen with bar countertop
Wood and gas fireplace
Walk in closet
Extra built in linen cabinets
Stove, fridge, garbage disposal, dishwasher.
Beautifully upgraded bathroom with travertine mosaic stone tiles and glass bricks enclosure
Rental Qualifications:
-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico Score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check
Utilities/Responsibilities:
-Residents are responsible to pay water, sewer trash and SDGE.
-No pets
***Please apply if you qualify***
Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.
Thanks for considering us.
For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com
No Pets Allowed
