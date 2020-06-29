4466 41st St. #6

Amenities

Kensington 1 Bedroom 1 Bath With Character & Charm - Upgraded Kensington 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with charm



Hablamos Espaol



Features:



One bedroom

One full bath

Upstairs unit no neighbor above you

One reserved parking

Laundry room in the building

Air conditioning

Crown molding throughout

Solar tube skylight in bathroom

New carpet

New quartz marble counter tops

New paint

Open kitchen with bar countertop

Wood and gas fireplace

Walk in closet

Extra built in linen cabinets

Stove, fridge, garbage disposal, dishwasher.



Beautifully upgraded bathroom with travertine mosaic stone tiles and glass bricks enclosure



Rental Qualifications:



-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico Score minimum 600

-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent

-Credit/background check



Utilities/Responsibilities:



-Residents are responsible to pay water, sewer trash and SDGE.

-No pets



***Please apply if you qualify***



Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.



Thanks for considering us.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5547915)