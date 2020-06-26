All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4460 Copeland Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4460 Copeland Ave.
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:25 AM

4460 Copeland Ave.

4460 Copeland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4460 Copeland Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4460 Copeland Ave. have any available units?
4460 Copeland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4460 Copeland Ave. have?
Some of 4460 Copeland Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4460 Copeland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4460 Copeland Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4460 Copeland Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4460 Copeland Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4460 Copeland Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4460 Copeland Ave. offers parking.
Does 4460 Copeland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4460 Copeland Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4460 Copeland Ave. have a pool?
No, 4460 Copeland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4460 Copeland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4460 Copeland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4460 Copeland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4460 Copeland Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University