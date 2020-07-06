All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

4459 Via Realzar

4459 Via Realzar · No Longer Available
Location

4459 Via Realzar, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4459 Via Realzar have any available units?
4459 Via Realzar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4459 Via Realzar have?
Some of 4459 Via Realzar's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4459 Via Realzar currently offering any rent specials?
4459 Via Realzar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4459 Via Realzar pet-friendly?
No, 4459 Via Realzar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4459 Via Realzar offer parking?
No, 4459 Via Realzar does not offer parking.
Does 4459 Via Realzar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4459 Via Realzar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4459 Via Realzar have a pool?
Yes, 4459 Via Realzar has a pool.
Does 4459 Via Realzar have accessible units?
No, 4459 Via Realzar does not have accessible units.
Does 4459 Via Realzar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4459 Via Realzar has units with dishwashers.

