4456 33rd St.
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:10 AM

4456 33rd St.

4456 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4456 33rd Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4456 33rd St. have any available units?
4456 33rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4456 33rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
4456 33rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4456 33rd St. pet-friendly?
No, 4456 33rd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4456 33rd St. offer parking?
No, 4456 33rd St. does not offer parking.
Does 4456 33rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4456 33rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4456 33rd St. have a pool?
No, 4456 33rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 4456 33rd St. have accessible units?
No, 4456 33rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4456 33rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4456 33rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4456 33rd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4456 33rd St. does not have units with air conditioning.

