Last updated July 28 2019 at 7:20 AM

4455 Central

4455 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4455 Central Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4455 Central have any available units?
4455 Central doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4455 Central have?
Some of 4455 Central's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4455 Central currently offering any rent specials?
4455 Central is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4455 Central pet-friendly?
No, 4455 Central is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4455 Central offer parking?
No, 4455 Central does not offer parking.
Does 4455 Central have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4455 Central offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4455 Central have a pool?
No, 4455 Central does not have a pool.
Does 4455 Central have accessible units?
No, 4455 Central does not have accessible units.
Does 4455 Central have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4455 Central has units with dishwashers.
