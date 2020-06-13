4454 33rd St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Clean, cute, light, bright, charming HOUSE North Park, University Heights. includes GARAGE & long driveway; North of El Cajon Blvd; walk to Adams Ave. Hardwood floors, fireplace. Two nice sized bedrooms with full bath in between. Kitchen & bath have been updated. Appliances included: gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, wall furnace. HOOK-UPS for stacking washer/dryer (gas or electric). Ceiling fans. Water, sewer, trash, gardener paid by owner. Large Private enclosed patio in the back. PET considered.