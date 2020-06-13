All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 12 2020 at 6:07 AM

4454 33rd St.

4454 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4454 33rd Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Clean, cute, light, bright, charming HOUSE North Park, University Heights. includes GARAGE & long driveway; North of El Cajon Blvd; walk to Adams Ave. Hardwood floors, fireplace. Two nice sized bedrooms with full bath in between. Kitchen & bath have been updated. Appliances included: gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, wall furnace. HOOK-UPS for stacking washer/dryer (gas or electric). Ceiling fans. Water, sewer, trash, gardener paid by owner. Large Private enclosed patio in the back. PET considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4454 33rd St. have any available units?
4454 33rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4454 33rd St. have?
Some of 4454 33rd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4454 33rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
4454 33rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4454 33rd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4454 33rd St. is pet friendly.
Does 4454 33rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 4454 33rd St. offers parking.
Does 4454 33rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4454 33rd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4454 33rd St. have a pool?
No, 4454 33rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 4454 33rd St. have accessible units?
No, 4454 33rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4454 33rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4454 33rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
