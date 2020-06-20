Rent Calculator
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:39 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4450 Coronado Ave
4450 Coronado Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4450 Coronado Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4450 Coronado Ave have any available units?
4450 Coronado Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4450 Coronado Ave have?
Some of 4450 Coronado Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4450 Coronado Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4450 Coronado Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4450 Coronado Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4450 Coronado Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4450 Coronado Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4450 Coronado Ave offers parking.
Does 4450 Coronado Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4450 Coronado Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4450 Coronado Ave have a pool?
No, 4450 Coronado Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4450 Coronado Ave have accessible units?
No, 4450 Coronado Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4450 Coronado Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4450 Coronado Ave has units with dishwashers.
