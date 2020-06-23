All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4450 38th St

4450 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4450 38th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4450 38th St have any available units?
4450 38th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4450 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
4450 38th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4450 38th St pet-friendly?
No, 4450 38th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4450 38th St offer parking?
No, 4450 38th St does not offer parking.
Does 4450 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4450 38th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4450 38th St have a pool?
No, 4450 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 4450 38th St have accessible units?
No, 4450 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4450 38th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4450 38th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4450 38th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4450 38th St does not have units with air conditioning.
