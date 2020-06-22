Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4447 Cherokee Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4447 Cherokee Avenue
4447 Cherokee Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Normal Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4447 Cherokee Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 1000 square foot single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 4447 Cherokee Ave San Diego, California.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4447 Cherokee Avenue have any available units?
4447 Cherokee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4447 Cherokee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4447 Cherokee Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4447 Cherokee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4447 Cherokee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4447 Cherokee Avenue offer parking?
No, 4447 Cherokee Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4447 Cherokee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4447 Cherokee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4447 Cherokee Avenue have a pool?
No, 4447 Cherokee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4447 Cherokee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4447 Cherokee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4447 Cherokee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4447 Cherokee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4447 Cherokee Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4447 Cherokee Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
