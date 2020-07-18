All apartments in San Diego
4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44

4444 West Point Loma Boulevard · (619) 223-7368
Location

4444 West Point Loma Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Alta

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44 · Avail. now

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Amenities

- On-site laundry
Large pool
Very spacious living area
Upgraded kitchen floors
1 assigned uncovered parking space

Available after July 15th

$1,795 per month
$1,795 security deposit

Small Dog or Cat allowed upon approval & Pet Deposit

To schedule a viewing, please call (619) 223-RENT (7368)

If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

92106, 92107, 92110

(RLNE1891911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44 have any available units?
4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44 have?
Some of 4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44 currently offering any rent specials?
4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44 is pet friendly.
Does 4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44 offer parking?
Yes, 4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44 offers parking.
Does 4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44 have a pool?
Yes, 4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44 has a pool.
Does 4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44 have accessible units?
No, 4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44 does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44 does not have units with dishwashers.
