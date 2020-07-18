4444 West Point Loma Blvd #44

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

- On-site laundry

Large pool

Very spacious living area

Upgraded kitchen floors

1 assigned uncovered parking space



Available after July 15th



$1,795 per month

$1,795 security deposit



Small Dog or Cat allowed upon approval & Pet Deposit



To schedule a viewing, please call (619) 223-RENT (7368)



If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.



1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!

2.All applicants must have a good rental history.

3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!



Occupancy Guidelines:

One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents

Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents

Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents

Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents



92106, 92107, 92110



(RLNE1891911)