Last updated April 28 2019 at 10:15 PM

4441 52nd Street

4441 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4441 52nd Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom home with Assigned Parking space next to house.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/871560?source=marketing

-Wood like floors
-Carpet in bedrooms
-Gas Stove
-Refrigerator

Sorry, NO smoking and NO section 8 accepted.

E-MAIL alma@melprop.com to schedule a showing

Professionally Managed by Melroy Property Management

www.melroyproperties.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5111

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4441 52nd Street have any available units?
4441 52nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4441 52nd Street have?
Some of 4441 52nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4441 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4441 52nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4441 52nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4441 52nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4441 52nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4441 52nd Street offers parking.
Does 4441 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4441 52nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4441 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 4441 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4441 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 4441 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4441 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4441 52nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
