4429 Mayberry St.

4429 Mayberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

4429 Mayberry Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Mountain View

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4429 Mayberry St. Available 03/01/19 Charming 2bdr townhome w/ private patio! - Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigaratte unit!
This townhome-style condo is located in a gated community. The unit has tile floors downstairs with carpeting upstairs. The unit has it's own utility closet with washer/dryer hookup, private patio/yard and assigned covered parking space.

You are close to shopping, schools, freeways and a local park.

Trash service is included in rent. Resident pays for all other utilities, including water/sewer (separately metered).

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-No Section 8

**Possible showing on Thursday, Feb 1st. Please call our office to schedule.

Small pets (under 20lbs) allowed with some restrictions and add'l deposit. 1 pet max.

The unit will be ready for move-in soon, please call Becky for more details or to schedule a showing. (619) 698-7520 or on weekends or after hours (619) 980-7118.

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
BRE #01004279
(619) 698-7520

(RLNE3850001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4429 Mayberry St. have any available units?
4429 Mayberry St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4429 Mayberry St. have?
Some of 4429 Mayberry St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4429 Mayberry St. currently offering any rent specials?
4429 Mayberry St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4429 Mayberry St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4429 Mayberry St. is pet friendly.
Does 4429 Mayberry St. offer parking?
Yes, 4429 Mayberry St. offers parking.
Does 4429 Mayberry St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4429 Mayberry St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4429 Mayberry St. have a pool?
No, 4429 Mayberry St. does not have a pool.
Does 4429 Mayberry St. have accessible units?
No, 4429 Mayberry St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4429 Mayberry St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4429 Mayberry St. does not have units with dishwashers.
