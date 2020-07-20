Amenities
4429 Mayberry St. Available 03/01/19 Charming 2bdr townhome w/ private patio! - Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigaratte unit!
This townhome-style condo is located in a gated community. The unit has tile floors downstairs with carpeting upstairs. The unit has it's own utility closet with washer/dryer hookup, private patio/yard and assigned covered parking space.
You are close to shopping, schools, freeways and a local park.
Trash service is included in rent. Resident pays for all other utilities, including water/sewer (separately metered).
Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-No Section 8
**Possible showing on Thursday, Feb 1st. Please call our office to schedule.
Small pets (under 20lbs) allowed with some restrictions and add'l deposit. 1 pet max.
The unit will be ready for move-in soon, please call Becky for more details or to schedule a showing. (619) 698-7520 or on weekends or after hours (619) 980-7118.
Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
BRE #01004279
(619) 698-7520
(RLNE3850001)