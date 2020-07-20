Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4429 Mayberry St. Available 03/01/19 Charming 2bdr townhome w/ private patio! - Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigaratte unit!

This townhome-style condo is located in a gated community. The unit has tile floors downstairs with carpeting upstairs. The unit has it's own utility closet with washer/dryer hookup, private patio/yard and assigned covered parking space.



You are close to shopping, schools, freeways and a local park.



Trash service is included in rent. Resident pays for all other utilities, including water/sewer (separately metered).



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more

-good credit

-5yrs good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-No Section 8



**Possible showing on Thursday, Feb 1st. Please call our office to schedule.



Small pets (under 20lbs) allowed with some restrictions and add'l deposit. 1 pet max.



The unit will be ready for move-in soon, please call Becky for more details or to schedule a showing. (619) 698-7520 or on weekends or after hours (619) 980-7118.



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520



