4425 50th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking

1-bedroom 1- bathroom condo. Entire complex extensively upgraded. Gated community with stamped concrete interior courtyard, convenient laundry room. One parking space on new brick-paver parking area.



Freshly painted interior of unit, upgraded hard flooring, new Dining area off of kitchen, mirrored closet doors, refrigerator and a/c unit included in unit. Water and trash included with rent.



Small Pets under 20 pounds- $35 pet rent monthly.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.