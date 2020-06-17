All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:40 AM

4425 50th Street

4425 50th Street · (858) 943-0023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4425 50th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
1-bedroom 1- bathroom condo. Entire complex extensively upgraded. Gated community with stamped concrete interior courtyard, convenient laundry room. One parking space on new brick-paver parking area.

Freshly painted interior of unit, upgraded hard flooring, new Dining area off of kitchen, mirrored closet doors, refrigerator and a/c unit included in unit. Water and trash included with rent.

Small Pets under 20 pounds- $35 pet rent monthly.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4425 50th Street have any available units?
4425 50th Street has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4425 50th Street have?
Some of 4425 50th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4425 50th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4425 50th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 50th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4425 50th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4425 50th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4425 50th Street does offer parking.
Does 4425 50th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4425 50th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 50th Street have a pool?
No, 4425 50th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4425 50th Street have accessible units?
No, 4425 50th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 50th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4425 50th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
