4422 Alabama Street

Amenities
Ask About Our Move In Special!!!!
We are a small family owned and operated business offering a remodel 2BR 2BA upstairs gated apartment that is located in the University Heights community right off of El Cajon Blvd near 163 & 805 freeway. Included is a kitchen, refrigerator, dishwasher & gas stove. This lovely apartment offers a separate dining area, balcony, large windows, and a courtyard area. Laundry hook-ups & parking are included. Cats are welcome. No DOGS. Utilities are not included in RENT.
Rental Terms/// 6 Months
•Rent: $2,000.00
•Available: Now
•Application Fee: $35.00
•Security Deposit: $1000.00
Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at 858-278-5510
Contact us to schedule a showing.