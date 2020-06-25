All apartments in San Diego
4422 Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Location

4422 Alabama Street, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Ask About Our Move In Special!!!!

We are a small family owned and operated business offering a remodel 2BR 2BA upstairs gated apartment that is located in the University Heights community right off of El Cajon Blvd near 163 & 805 freeway. Included is a kitchen, refrigerator, dishwasher & gas stove. This lovely apartment offers a separate dining area, balcony, large windows, and a courtyard area. Laundry hook-ups & parking are included. Cats are welcome. No DOGS. Utilities are not included in RENT.

Rental Terms/// 6 Months
•Rent: $2,000.00
•Available: Now
•Application Fee: $35.00
•Security Deposit: $1000.00

Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at 858-278-5510
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4422 Alabama Street have any available units?
4422 Alabama Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4422 Alabama Street have?
Some of 4422 Alabama Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4422 Alabama Street currently offering any rent specials?
4422 Alabama Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4422 Alabama Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4422 Alabama Street is pet friendly.
Does 4422 Alabama Street offer parking?
Yes, 4422 Alabama Street offers parking.
Does 4422 Alabama Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4422 Alabama Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4422 Alabama Street have a pool?
No, 4422 Alabama Street does not have a pool.
Does 4422 Alabama Street have accessible units?
No, 4422 Alabama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4422 Alabama Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4422 Alabama Street has units with dishwashers.
