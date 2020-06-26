4402 DELTA STREET #21

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Condominium for Rent - CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW

This second floor condominium has a great open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, one car parking spaces and off street parking .



Living room/Dining room has an open floor plan.



The tiled kitchen has the following appliances which include; stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave.



On site laundry for convenience.



The condominium is entirely a gated community.



No Pets

This condominium is close to and with easy access to the Interstate 5, 805 and 15 freeways. Downtown San Diego and Mission Valley are about 10 minutes away



Tenant pays for electricity.



To apply include the credit check fee of $40.00 per adult to run/credit/background/employment verification/rental references/checks.



Looking for a 1 year lease.

CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW at 619-892-1976

Golden Vine Real Estate, Inc.

Real Estate broker, California Bureau of Real Estate, License #01371916

Hours of operations are M-F 9am to 5pm, Sat by appointment only.

Please leave a message with the best time of the day to receive a call back.



(RLNE3960191)