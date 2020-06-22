All apartments in San Diego
440 San Antonio Ave #7
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

440 San Antonio Ave #7

440 San Antonio Ave · No Longer Available
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

440 San Antonio Ave, San Diego, CA 92106
La Playa

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 San Antonio Ave #7 have any available units?
440 San Antonio Ave #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 San Antonio Ave #7 have?
Some of 440 San Antonio Ave #7's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 San Antonio Ave #7 currently offering any rent specials?
440 San Antonio Ave #7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 San Antonio Ave #7 pet-friendly?
No, 440 San Antonio Ave #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 440 San Antonio Ave #7 offer parking?
No, 440 San Antonio Ave #7 does not offer parking.
Does 440 San Antonio Ave #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 San Antonio Ave #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 San Antonio Ave #7 have a pool?
No, 440 San Antonio Ave #7 does not have a pool.
Does 440 San Antonio Ave #7 have accessible units?
No, 440 San Antonio Ave #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 440 San Antonio Ave #7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 San Antonio Ave #7 has units with dishwashers.
