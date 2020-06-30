All apartments in San Diego
4398 DELTA STREET #3

4398 Delta Street · No Longer Available
Location

4398 Delta Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Mountain View

Amenities

Condominium for Rent - Downstairs condominium. This condominium has a great open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, two car parking spaces and off street parking .

Living room/Dining room has an open floor plan. Unit comes with a balcony for outdoor living.

The tiled kitchen has the following appliances which include; stove, refrigerator, dishwasher.

On site laundry for convenience.

The condominium is entirely a gated community.

No Pets
This condominium is close to and with easy access to the Interstate 5, 805 and 15 freeways. Downtown San Diego and Mission Valley are about 10 minutes away

Tenant pays for electricity.

To apply include the credit check fee of $40.00 per adult to run/credit/background/employment verification/rental references/checks.

Looking for a 1 year lease.
Call for an appointment to view at 619-892-1976
Golden Vine Real Estate, Inc. CA BRE 01371916
Hours of operations are M-F 9am to 5pm, Sat by appointment only.
Please leave a message with the best time of the day to receive a call back.

(RLNE5414627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4398 DELTA STREET #3 have any available units?
4398 DELTA STREET #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4398 DELTA STREET #3 have?
Some of 4398 DELTA STREET #3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4398 DELTA STREET #3 currently offering any rent specials?
4398 DELTA STREET #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4398 DELTA STREET #3 pet-friendly?
No, 4398 DELTA STREET #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4398 DELTA STREET #3 offer parking?
Yes, 4398 DELTA STREET #3 offers parking.
Does 4398 DELTA STREET #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4398 DELTA STREET #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4398 DELTA STREET #3 have a pool?
No, 4398 DELTA STREET #3 does not have a pool.
Does 4398 DELTA STREET #3 have accessible units?
No, 4398 DELTA STREET #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4398 DELTA STREET #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4398 DELTA STREET #3 has units with dishwashers.

