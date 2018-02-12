Amenities
4395 42nd St Available 04/01/19 Beautiful 2BR/1BA House in Normal Heights! - OPEN HOUSES:
TBA
Beautiful 2BR/1BA Spanish style home located in trendy Normal Heights. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious bright and airy living room. Kitchen features granite counter tops with refrigerator, stove/range, microwave and dishwasher. Low maintenance backyard. Includes a detached 1 car garage.
Trash included. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.
Pest allowed with restrictions.
Available: April 1st!
(RLNE4704143)