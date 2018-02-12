Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4395 42nd St Available 04/01/19 Beautiful 2BR/1BA House in Normal Heights! - OPEN HOUSES:

TBA



Beautiful 2BR/1BA Spanish style home located in trendy Normal Heights. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious bright and airy living room. Kitchen features granite counter tops with refrigerator, stove/range, microwave and dishwasher. Low maintenance backyard. Includes a detached 1 car garage.



Trash included. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.



Pest allowed with restrictions.



Available: April 1st!



(RLNE4704143)