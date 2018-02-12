All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4395 42nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4395 42nd St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4395 42nd St

4395 42nd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4395 42nd St, San Diego, CA 92105
Kensington

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4395 42nd St Available 04/01/19 Beautiful 2BR/1BA House in Normal Heights! - OPEN HOUSES:
TBA

Beautiful 2BR/1BA Spanish style home located in trendy Normal Heights. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious bright and airy living room. Kitchen features granite counter tops with refrigerator, stove/range, microwave and dishwasher. Low maintenance backyard. Includes a detached 1 car garage.

Trash included. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.

Pest allowed with restrictions.

Available: April 1st!

(RLNE4704143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4395 42nd St have any available units?
4395 42nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4395 42nd St have?
Some of 4395 42nd St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4395 42nd St currently offering any rent specials?
4395 42nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4395 42nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4395 42nd St is pet friendly.
Does 4395 42nd St offer parking?
Yes, 4395 42nd St offers parking.
Does 4395 42nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4395 42nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4395 42nd St have a pool?
No, 4395 42nd St does not have a pool.
Does 4395 42nd St have accessible units?
No, 4395 42nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4395 42nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4395 42nd St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University