Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4390 Hamilton St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4390 Hamilton St
4390 Hamilton Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4390 Hamilton Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Call Paul Ferrell (858) 449-5090 for more information or appointment to show.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4390 Hamilton St have any available units?
4390 Hamilton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4390 Hamilton St currently offering any rent specials?
4390 Hamilton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4390 Hamilton St pet-friendly?
No, 4390 Hamilton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4390 Hamilton St offer parking?
Yes, 4390 Hamilton St does offer parking.
Does 4390 Hamilton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4390 Hamilton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4390 Hamilton St have a pool?
No, 4390 Hamilton St does not have a pool.
Does 4390 Hamilton St have accessible units?
No, 4390 Hamilton St does not have accessible units.
Does 4390 Hamilton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4390 Hamilton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4390 Hamilton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4390 Hamilton St does not have units with air conditioning.
