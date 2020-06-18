All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4390 Hamilton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4390 Hamilton St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4390 Hamilton St

4390 Hamilton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4390 Hamilton Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Call Paul Ferrell (858) 449-5090 for more information or appointment to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4390 Hamilton St have any available units?
4390 Hamilton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4390 Hamilton St currently offering any rent specials?
4390 Hamilton St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4390 Hamilton St pet-friendly?
No, 4390 Hamilton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4390 Hamilton St offer parking?
Yes, 4390 Hamilton St does offer parking.
Does 4390 Hamilton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4390 Hamilton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4390 Hamilton St have a pool?
No, 4390 Hamilton St does not have a pool.
Does 4390 Hamilton St have accessible units?
No, 4390 Hamilton St does not have accessible units.
Does 4390 Hamilton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4390 Hamilton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4390 Hamilton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4390 Hamilton St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Move Cross Country
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University