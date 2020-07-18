All apartments in San Diego
4380 Temecula St #6

4380 Temecula Street · No Longer Available
Location

4380 Temecula Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Alta

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4380 Temecula St #6 Available 09/14/20 Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ocean Beach Condo - Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ocean Beach Condo features upgraded kitchen, in-unit washer & dryer, wonderful ocean breezes, ceiling fans in every room, wet bar, fireplace, granite counter tops, washer/dryer in unit, 2 car tandem garage with work bench, stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, and built in microwave. Pets ok upon approval. Rent is $2295. Security Deposit is $2200. Application fee $45.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE5917216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4380 Temecula St #6 have any available units?
4380 Temecula St #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4380 Temecula St #6 have?
Some of 4380 Temecula St #6's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4380 Temecula St #6 currently offering any rent specials?
4380 Temecula St #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4380 Temecula St #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4380 Temecula St #6 is pet friendly.
Does 4380 Temecula St #6 offer parking?
Yes, 4380 Temecula St #6 offers parking.
Does 4380 Temecula St #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4380 Temecula St #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4380 Temecula St #6 have a pool?
No, 4380 Temecula St #6 does not have a pool.
Does 4380 Temecula St #6 have accessible units?
No, 4380 Temecula St #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4380 Temecula St #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4380 Temecula St #6 has units with dishwashers.
