Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4380 Temecula St #6 Available 09/14/20 Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ocean Beach Condo - Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ocean Beach Condo features upgraded kitchen, in-unit washer & dryer, wonderful ocean breezes, ceiling fans in every room, wet bar, fireplace, granite counter tops, washer/dryer in unit, 2 car tandem garage with work bench, stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, and built in microwave. Pets ok upon approval. Rent is $2295. Security Deposit is $2200. Application fee $45.



DRE 01197438



(RLNE5917216)