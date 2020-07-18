Amenities
4380 Temecula St #6 Available 09/14/20 Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ocean Beach Condo - Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ocean Beach Condo features upgraded kitchen, in-unit washer & dryer, wonderful ocean breezes, ceiling fans in every room, wet bar, fireplace, granite counter tops, washer/dryer in unit, 2 car tandem garage with work bench, stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, and built in microwave. Pets ok upon approval. Rent is $2295. Security Deposit is $2200. Application fee $45.
DRE 01197438
(RLNE5917216)