Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

4379 Oregon St.

4379 Oregon Street · No Longer Available
Location

4379 Oregon Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/548e1dc001 ----
NORTH PARK: Large bright top floor unit recently remolded with a new kitchen! New bath, paint, beautiful faux wood flooring & A/C. Unit features large closets, onsite coin laundry and off-street parking.

Cat okay with extra deposit, assistive animals exempt.

(619) 296-8802
leasing@torreypinespm.com https://showmojo.com/l/548e1dc001/4379-oregon-st-san-diego-ca-92104?sd=true

All Applicants must have the following:

-Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent
-Good Credit and Rental History
-A Valid Driver?s License or Identification

Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4379 Oregon St. have any available units?
4379 Oregon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4379 Oregon St. have?
Some of 4379 Oregon St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, cats allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4379 Oregon St. currently offering any rent specials?
4379 Oregon St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4379 Oregon St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4379 Oregon St. is pet friendly.
Does 4379 Oregon St. offer parking?
No, 4379 Oregon St. does not offer parking.
Does 4379 Oregon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4379 Oregon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4379 Oregon St. have a pool?
No, 4379 Oregon St. does not have a pool.
Does 4379 Oregon St. have accessible units?
No, 4379 Oregon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4379 Oregon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4379 Oregon St. does not have units with dishwashers.

