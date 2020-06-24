Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4375 Courser Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4375 Courser Court
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:22 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4375 Courser Court
4375 Courser Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4375 Courser Court, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE1970448)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4375 Courser Court have any available units?
4375 Courser Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4375 Courser Court currently offering any rent specials?
4375 Courser Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4375 Courser Court pet-friendly?
No, 4375 Courser Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4375 Courser Court offer parking?
No, 4375 Courser Court does not offer parking.
Does 4375 Courser Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4375 Courser Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4375 Courser Court have a pool?
No, 4375 Courser Court does not have a pool.
Does 4375 Courser Court have accessible units?
No, 4375 Courser Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4375 Courser Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4375 Courser Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4375 Courser Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4375 Courser Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University