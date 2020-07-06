Rent Calculator
4375 Corte Al Fresco
Last updated December 18 2019 at 6:23 AM
1 of 25
4375 Corte Al Fresco
4375 Corte Al Fresco
·
No Longer Available
Location
4375 Corte Al Fresco, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4375 Corte Al Fresco have any available units?
4375 Corte Al Fresco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4375 Corte Al Fresco have?
Some of 4375 Corte Al Fresco's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4375 Corte Al Fresco currently offering any rent specials?
4375 Corte Al Fresco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4375 Corte Al Fresco pet-friendly?
No, 4375 Corte Al Fresco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4375 Corte Al Fresco offer parking?
Yes, 4375 Corte Al Fresco offers parking.
Does 4375 Corte Al Fresco have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4375 Corte Al Fresco offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4375 Corte Al Fresco have a pool?
No, 4375 Corte Al Fresco does not have a pool.
Does 4375 Corte Al Fresco have accessible units?
No, 4375 Corte Al Fresco does not have accessible units.
Does 4375 Corte Al Fresco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4375 Corte Al Fresco has units with dishwashers.
