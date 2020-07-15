Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4373 35Th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4373 35Th St
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:19 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4373 35Th St
4373 35th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Normal Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4373 35th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
Normal Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4373 35Th St have any available units?
4373 35Th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4373 35Th St have?
Some of 4373 35Th St's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4373 35Th St currently offering any rent specials?
4373 35Th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4373 35Th St pet-friendly?
No, 4373 35Th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4373 35Th St offer parking?
No, 4373 35Th St does not offer parking.
Does 4373 35Th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4373 35Th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4373 35Th St have a pool?
No, 4373 35Th St does not have a pool.
Does 4373 35Th St have accessible units?
No, 4373 35Th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4373 35Th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4373 35Th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University