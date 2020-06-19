4368 Maple Street

Amenities

parking recently renovated courtyard

No Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!



This small cottage-style unit will be available in early June Located inside a gated courtyard, this unit is a stand-alone unit with shared yard. Assigned parking is available. Our upcoming unit will be undergoing some renovations.



Close to schools, trolley, restaurants and shopping, you will not be far from what you need.



Please drive by first to check-out the neighborhood and than call for a pre-screening. For Details and to schedule a viewing please call: Amber 619-980-0858 or 619-698-7520



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more

-Minimum credit of 550; Credit scores between 550-650 may require larger deposit

-5yrs good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-Cats only with additional deposit, restrictions apply; 2 pet max.

-Sorry no dogs.



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,390, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,340, Available 6/19/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.