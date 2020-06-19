All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:02 PM

4368 Maple Street

4368 Maple Street · (619) 483-0087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4368 Maple Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
No Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!

This small cottage-style unit will be available in early June Located inside a gated courtyard, this unit is a stand-alone unit with shared yard. Assigned parking is available. Our upcoming unit will be undergoing some renovations.

Close to schools, trolley, restaurants and shopping, you will not be far from what you need.

Please drive by first to check-out the neighborhood and than call for a pre-screening. For Details and to schedule a viewing please call: Amber 619-980-0858 or 619-698-7520

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more
-Minimum credit of 550; Credit scores between 550-650 may require larger deposit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-Cats only with additional deposit, restrictions apply; 2 pet max.
-Sorry no dogs.

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,390, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,340, Available 6/19/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4368 Maple Street have any available units?
4368 Maple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4368 Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
4368 Maple Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4368 Maple Street pet-friendly?
No, 4368 Maple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4368 Maple Street offer parking?
Yes, 4368 Maple Street does offer parking.
Does 4368 Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4368 Maple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4368 Maple Street have a pool?
No, 4368 Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 4368 Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 4368 Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4368 Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4368 Maple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4368 Maple Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4368 Maple Street does not have units with air conditioning.
