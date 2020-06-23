All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4365 Alder Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4365 Alder Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4365 Alder Dr

4365 Alder Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4365 Alder Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Kensington Stunner with Canyon Views! - 2Br/2Ba, 1110ft. plus a large bonus room
Updated Traditional home in the heart of Kensington!
This beautiful home has hardwood flooring throughout
Remodeled Kitchen with custom cream cabinets with glass doors, copper faucet & hardware, stainless steel French door refrigerator appliances, custom tile counter tops, Bosch dishwasher
Dining room with large window
Great Living Room w/large family room/office den
Master bedroom with en-suite
Updated Hall bath with granite counter-tops plus tub/shower
Deck with great views of canyon and terraced backyard, perfect for entertaining (includes BBQ plumbed for gas)
New AC & heat
Newly painted exterior
New Xeriscape!
Walk to Kensington village, specialty shops, restaurants, craft beer & wine bar establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms!
Easy access to all freeways & downtown
1 car garage with washer/dryer
Non-smoking property
Small pet OK!
Gardener included
12 month lease required
Available NOW! Move in Ready!
Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperites.com

(RLNE2907939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4365 Alder Dr have any available units?
4365 Alder Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4365 Alder Dr have?
Some of 4365 Alder Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4365 Alder Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4365 Alder Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4365 Alder Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4365 Alder Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4365 Alder Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4365 Alder Dr does offer parking.
Does 4365 Alder Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4365 Alder Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4365 Alder Dr have a pool?
No, 4365 Alder Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4365 Alder Dr have accessible units?
No, 4365 Alder Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4365 Alder Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4365 Alder Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Windsong
4856 Del Monte Ave
San Diego, CA 92107
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University