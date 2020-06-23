4365 Alder Dr

Amenities
Kensington Stunner with Canyon Views! - 2Br/2Ba, 1110ft. plus a large bonus room
Updated Traditional home in the heart of Kensington!
This beautiful home has hardwood flooring throughout
Remodeled Kitchen with custom cream cabinets with glass doors, copper faucet & hardware, stainless steel French door refrigerator appliances, custom tile counter tops, Bosch dishwasher
Dining room with large window
Great Living Room w/large family room/office den
Master bedroom with en-suite
Updated Hall bath with granite counter-tops plus tub/shower
Deck with great views of canyon and terraced backyard, perfect for entertaining (includes BBQ plumbed for gas)
New AC & heat
Newly painted exterior
New Xeriscape!
Walk to Kensington village, specialty shops, restaurants, craft beer & wine bar establishments, Starbucks & Stehly Farms!
Easy access to all freeways & downtown
1 car garage with washer/dryer
Non-smoking property
Small pet OK!
Gardener included
12 month lease required
Available NOW! Move in Ready!
Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperites.com
(RLNE2907939)