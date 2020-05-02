4364 Illinois Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful townhome in the desirable neighborhood of North Park. Dual master bedrooms with large walk in closet in the upstairs master. Attached 2 car garage. Washer/dryer. Vaulted ceilings and designer paint. Central air and fireplace. Ceiling fans in every room and upgraded lighting fixtures throughout. Lots of natural light. Home equipped with smart security system upon activation. Cute patio off living room. Great location, close to the 805 freeway and walking distance from Adams Ave and 30th Ave restaurants, breweries, bars and venues. 1 year lease, $2400 deposit. Water and trash included! Available Oct. 1st