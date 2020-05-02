All apartments in San Diego
4364 Illinois Street - 1
Last updated September 21 2019 at 4:54 AM

4364 Illinois Street - 1

4364 Illinois Street · No Longer Available
Location

4364 Illinois Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome in the desirable neighborhood of North Park. Dual master bedrooms with large walk in closet in the upstairs master. Attached 2 car garage. Washer/dryer. Vaulted ceilings and designer paint. Central air and fireplace. Ceiling fans in every room and upgraded lighting fixtures throughout. Lots of natural light. Home equipped with smart security system upon activation. Cute patio off living room. Great location, close to the 805 freeway and walking distance from Adams Ave and 30th Ave restaurants, breweries, bars and venues. 1 year lease, $2400 deposit. Water and trash included! Available Oct. 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4364 Illinois Street - 1 have any available units?
4364 Illinois Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4364 Illinois Street - 1 have?
Some of 4364 Illinois Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4364 Illinois Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4364 Illinois Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4364 Illinois Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4364 Illinois Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4364 Illinois Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4364 Illinois Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 4364 Illinois Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4364 Illinois Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4364 Illinois Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 4364 Illinois Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4364 Illinois Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4364 Illinois Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4364 Illinois Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4364 Illinois Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
