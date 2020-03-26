All apartments in San Diego
4354 Illinois St.

4354 Illinois Street · No Longer Available
Location

4354 Illinois Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4354 Illinois St. Available 12/26/19 *2 Bedroom 2 Bath* North Park Condo! Great Location! - *2 Bedroom 2 Bath* North Park Condo! Close to freeway!!

Gated Community
Central air/ AC & Heating
Ceiling fans
Walk-in closet
Mirror closet
Upstairs balcony

Kitchen Appliances:
Fridge
Dishwasher
Microwave
Oven

Washer/Dryer in unit
Attached 2 car garage

Small pet OK with prior approval
Less than 25 pounds & $250 pet deposit

TENANT responsible for: Cable, gas & electric
OWNER responsible for: Water & trash

One year lease (converts to month-month)
Move in ready: December 26th 2019
Due upon signing lease:
Security deposit: $2,400
1st month rent: $2,400

(RLNE5225138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4354 Illinois St. have any available units?
4354 Illinois St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4354 Illinois St. have?
Some of 4354 Illinois St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4354 Illinois St. currently offering any rent specials?
4354 Illinois St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4354 Illinois St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4354 Illinois St. is pet friendly.
Does 4354 Illinois St. offer parking?
Yes, 4354 Illinois St. offers parking.
Does 4354 Illinois St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4354 Illinois St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4354 Illinois St. have a pool?
No, 4354 Illinois St. does not have a pool.
Does 4354 Illinois St. have accessible units?
No, 4354 Illinois St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4354 Illinois St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4354 Illinois St. has units with dishwashers.

