Amenities
4354 Illinois St. Available 12/26/19 *2 Bedroom 2 Bath* North Park Condo! Great Location! - *2 Bedroom 2 Bath* North Park Condo! Close to freeway!!
Gated Community
Central air/ AC & Heating
Ceiling fans
Walk-in closet
Mirror closet
Upstairs balcony
Kitchen Appliances:
Fridge
Dishwasher
Microwave
Oven
Washer/Dryer in unit
Attached 2 car garage
Small pet OK with prior approval
Less than 25 pounds & $250 pet deposit
TENANT responsible for: Cable, gas & electric
OWNER responsible for: Water & trash
One year lease (converts to month-month)
Move in ready: December 26th 2019
Due upon signing lease:
Security deposit: $2,400
1st month rent: $2,400
(RLNE5225138)