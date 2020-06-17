All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 6 2019 at 2:41 AM

4353 Athens Street

4353 Athens Street · No Longer Available
Location

4353 Athens Street, San Diego, CA 92115
El Cerrito

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
alarm system
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Nice & Cozy single level 2BD/1BA home in College area of El Cerrito. some original hardwood floors, over sized backyard for family cookouts, central heat & air, recessed lighting, pre-wired alarm system ready for your own access. Vinyl windows, high efficiency washer/dryer = possible utility savings. Cable ready. 1 car garage & driveway space for parking, includes gardening service."Overlook Heights' is enjoying a renaissance, focus on economic improvement districts, renewal of community pride etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4353 Athens Street have any available units?
4353 Athens Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4353 Athens Street have?
Some of 4353 Athens Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4353 Athens Street currently offering any rent specials?
4353 Athens Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4353 Athens Street pet-friendly?
No, 4353 Athens Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4353 Athens Street offer parking?
Yes, 4353 Athens Street offers parking.
Does 4353 Athens Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4353 Athens Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4353 Athens Street have a pool?
No, 4353 Athens Street does not have a pool.
Does 4353 Athens Street have accessible units?
No, 4353 Athens Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4353 Athens Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4353 Athens Street does not have units with dishwashers.

