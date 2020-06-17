4353 Athens Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Nice & Cozy single level 2BD/1BA home in College area of El Cerrito. some original hardwood floors, over sized backyard for family cookouts, central heat & air, recessed lighting, pre-wired alarm system ready for your own access. Vinyl windows, high efficiency washer/dryer = possible utility savings. Cable ready. 1 car garage & driveway space for parking, includes gardening service."Overlook Heights' is enjoying a renaissance, focus on economic improvement districts, renewal of community pride etc.