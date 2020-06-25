4351 Caminito Del Diamante

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Contact Prop Mgr at 858-395-9633. This Elegantly Upgraded 3 BR, 2 Story End Unit Townhome is a Rare Find. Bright Spacious Floor Plan. Gleaming Laminate Wood Flooring. Designer Paint. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Countertop and Stainless Steel Appliances. Remodeled Master BA and Downstairs BA with Custom Cabinets & Granite Countertop. Large Private Patio Perfect for Entertaining or Relaxing.Indoor Laundry Rm. Minutes to UCSD Campus, Westfield Shopping Mall, Sorrento Valley, Del Mar, La Jolla Beaches.