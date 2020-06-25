All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4351 Caminito Del Diamante.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4351 Caminito Del Diamante
Last updated June 16 2019 at 2:06 AM

4351 Caminito Del Diamante

4351 Caminito Del Diamante · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4351 Caminito Del Diamante, San Diego, CA 92121
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Contact Prop Mgr at 858-395-9633. This Elegantly Upgraded 3 BR, 2 Story End Unit Townhome is a Rare Find. Bright Spacious Floor Plan. Gleaming Laminate Wood Flooring. Designer Paint. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Countertop and Stainless Steel Appliances. Remodeled Master BA and Downstairs BA with Custom Cabinets & Granite Countertop. Large Private Patio Perfect for Entertaining or Relaxing.Indoor Laundry Rm. Minutes to UCSD Campus, Westfield Shopping Mall, Sorrento Valley, Del Mar, La Jolla Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4351 Caminito Del Diamante have any available units?
4351 Caminito Del Diamante doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4351 Caminito Del Diamante have?
Some of 4351 Caminito Del Diamante's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4351 Caminito Del Diamante currently offering any rent specials?
4351 Caminito Del Diamante is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4351 Caminito Del Diamante pet-friendly?
No, 4351 Caminito Del Diamante is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4351 Caminito Del Diamante offer parking?
No, 4351 Caminito Del Diamante does not offer parking.
Does 4351 Caminito Del Diamante have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4351 Caminito Del Diamante offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4351 Caminito Del Diamante have a pool?
Yes, 4351 Caminito Del Diamante has a pool.
Does 4351 Caminito Del Diamante have accessible units?
No, 4351 Caminito Del Diamante does not have accessible units.
Does 4351 Caminito Del Diamante have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4351 Caminito Del Diamante has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University