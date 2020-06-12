All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4350 Mentone Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4350 Mentone Street
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:45 PM

4350 Mentone Street

4350 Mentone Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Loma Alta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4350 Mentone Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Alta

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
We are a small family-owned and operated business offering a spacious beautiful 1BR 1BA apartment that is bright and spacious located within walking distance to Ocean Beach and close to the I-5 & I-8 freeways. Included is a large kitchen, refrigerator, refinished fireplace, laundry hook-ups, dishwasher, & gas stove. This lovely apartment offers a separate dining area, large windows, & open living room. Bedrooms include natural sunlight, large windows, & closets. On-site laundry & assigned parking are offered. Utilities not included in RENT.

Rental Terms/// 6 Months ///Utilities are not included in rent
•Rent: $1600.00
•Available: Now
•Application Fee: $35.00 per adult
•Security Deposit: $700.00

Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Clariemont Mesa Blvd. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at (858)-278-5510
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4350 Mentone Street have any available units?
4350 Mentone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4350 Mentone Street have?
Some of 4350 Mentone Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4350 Mentone Street currently offering any rent specials?
4350 Mentone Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4350 Mentone Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4350 Mentone Street is pet friendly.
Does 4350 Mentone Street offer parking?
Yes, 4350 Mentone Street does offer parking.
Does 4350 Mentone Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4350 Mentone Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4350 Mentone Street have a pool?
No, 4350 Mentone Street does not have a pool.
Does 4350 Mentone Street have accessible units?
No, 4350 Mentone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4350 Mentone Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4350 Mentone Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University