Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

4346 Loma Riviera Ct

4346 Loma Riviera Court · No Longer Available
Location

4346 Loma Riviera Court, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Point Loma townhome in Loma Riviera! -
Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, 2 story townhome over 1,400 sqft in highly desired Loma Riviera community. Large private back patio, laundry room, two fireplaces. Also 2 off street parking spaces. Complex features huge club house, pool & BBQ area with outdoor fireplace.

No car...no problem. Buses to the transportation hub run right on the main street plus you can walk next door to dozens of shops and restaurants including Starbucks, CVS, Grocery Outlet, Wells Fargo Bank, Souplantation, Swami's Cafe, Embargo Grill, and Baron's Market, to name a few.

About 1 mile to the beach.

$2,595 per month
$2,595 security deposit

Cat or Small dog allowed upon approval with pet deposit

Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) if you have any questions.

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

92110, 92106, 92107

(RLNE4315757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

