4346 Loma Riviera Ct

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Point Loma townhome in Loma Riviera! -

Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, 2 story townhome over 1,400 sqft in highly desired Loma Riviera community. Large private back patio, laundry room, two fireplaces. Also 2 off street parking spaces. Complex features huge club house, pool & BBQ area with outdoor fireplace.



No car...no problem. Buses to the transportation hub run right on the main street plus you can walk next door to dozens of shops and restaurants including Starbucks, CVS, Grocery Outlet, Wells Fargo Bank, Souplantation, Swami's Cafe, Embargo Grill, and Baron's Market, to name a few.



About 1 mile to the beach.



$2,595 per month

$2,595 security deposit



Cat or Small dog allowed upon approval with pet deposit



Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) if you have any questions.



1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!

2.All applicants must have a good rental history.

3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!



Occupancy Guidelines:

One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents

Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents

Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents

Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents



