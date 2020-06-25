All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4342 Morrell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4342 Morrell Street
Last updated October 3 2019 at 8:07 PM

4342 Morrell Street

4342 Morrell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4342 Morrell Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPLY ONLINE www.melroyproperties.com

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/986955?source=marketing

Nice 1 bedroom cottage with new plank flooring throughout

-Newly Painted
-Gas Stove
-Refrigerator
-Close to bay

Professionally Managed by Melroy Property Management

www.melroyproperties.com

PICTURES are from available unit.

Security deposit based upon approved, established credit. Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5111

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,390, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4342 Morrell Street have any available units?
4342 Morrell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4342 Morrell Street currently offering any rent specials?
4342 Morrell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4342 Morrell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4342 Morrell Street is pet friendly.
Does 4342 Morrell Street offer parking?
No, 4342 Morrell Street does not offer parking.
Does 4342 Morrell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4342 Morrell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4342 Morrell Street have a pool?
No, 4342 Morrell Street does not have a pool.
Does 4342 Morrell Street have accessible units?
No, 4342 Morrell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4342 Morrell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4342 Morrell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4342 Morrell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4342 Morrell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Vista Apts
2711 Manos Dr
San Diego, CA 92139
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University