All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4341 Revillo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4341 Revillo Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4341 Revillo Drive

4341 Revillo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rolando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4341 Revillo Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home Sweet Home! Ready for YOU! - This two story house sits high off the street. It's a corner lot and has large front and backyard. Central Heat And Air and Fireplace. Hardwood floors have been refinished throughout. Kitchen has granite counter tops, electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Lots of cabinetry space.Plantation Shutters in living room and new faux wood blinds in bedrooms. One bedroom is located downstairs with bathroom and shower. Other 2 bedrooms and hall bathroom is upstairs. Every bedroom has ceiling fan. 2 Car Garage, plus carport (back shed not included). Close To Joan Kroc, Sdsu, Lake Murray.
Pet considered with pet deposit. Tenants pay all utilities and landscaper
Email or call to set up viewing.
Agents: Tiffany/Juli
CalBRE Lic.#01800423
Thomas Realtors
619.296.6343

(RLNE4544943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4341 Revillo Drive have any available units?
4341 Revillo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4341 Revillo Drive have?
Some of 4341 Revillo Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4341 Revillo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4341 Revillo Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4341 Revillo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4341 Revillo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4341 Revillo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4341 Revillo Drive does offer parking.
Does 4341 Revillo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4341 Revillo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4341 Revillo Drive have a pool?
No, 4341 Revillo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4341 Revillo Drive have accessible units?
No, 4341 Revillo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4341 Revillo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4341 Revillo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University