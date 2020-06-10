All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4335 Nobel Dr

4335 Nobel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4335 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4335 Nobel Dr have any available units?
4335 Nobel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4335 Nobel Dr have?
Some of 4335 Nobel Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4335 Nobel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4335 Nobel Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4335 Nobel Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4335 Nobel Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4335 Nobel Dr offer parking?
No, 4335 Nobel Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4335 Nobel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4335 Nobel Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4335 Nobel Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4335 Nobel Dr has a pool.
Does 4335 Nobel Dr have accessible units?
No, 4335 Nobel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4335 Nobel Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4335 Nobel Dr has units with dishwashers.
