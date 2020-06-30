Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 433 Nautilus Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
433 Nautilus Street
Last updated March 25 2020 at 6:38 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
433 Nautilus Street
433 Nautilus Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
433 Nautilus Street, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Laundry room in upstairs bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 433 Nautilus Street have any available units?
433 Nautilus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 433 Nautilus Street have?
Some of 433 Nautilus Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 433 Nautilus Street currently offering any rent specials?
433 Nautilus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Nautilus Street pet-friendly?
No, 433 Nautilus Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 433 Nautilus Street offer parking?
No, 433 Nautilus Street does not offer parking.
Does 433 Nautilus Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 Nautilus Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Nautilus Street have a pool?
No, 433 Nautilus Street does not have a pool.
Does 433 Nautilus Street have accessible units?
No, 433 Nautilus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Nautilus Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 Nautilus Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University