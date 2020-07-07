4328 McClintock Street

Amenities

Your new home awaits in this remodeled complex. Your downstairs unit boasts granite counter tops, newer cupboards, refrigerator, microwave and stove as well as a ceiling fan in the bedroom. Enjoy the beautiful wood laminate floors in the living area and carpet in the bedroom. Enjoy your own generous sized patio! Coin op Washer/Dryer onsite! This is a beautiful gated small 7 unit complex where you will feel “at home”.



Water/Trash included in rent.



One year lease. Tenant pays SDGE. No smoking.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

