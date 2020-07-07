All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4328 McClintock Street

4328 Mc Clintock St · No Longer Available
Location

4328 Mc Clintock St, San Diego, CA 92105
Normal Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your new home awaits in this remodeled complex. Your downstairs unit boasts granite counter tops, newer cupboards, refrigerator, microwave and stove as well as a ceiling fan in the bedroom. Enjoy the beautiful wood laminate floors in the living area and carpet in the bedroom. Enjoy your own generous sized patio! Coin op Washer/Dryer onsite! This is a beautiful gated small 7 unit complex where you will feel “at home”.

Photos coming soon!

Water/Trash included in rent.

One year lease. Tenant pays SDGE. No smoking.

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4328 McClintock Street have any available units?
4328 McClintock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4328 McClintock Street have?
Some of 4328 McClintock Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4328 McClintock Street currently offering any rent specials?
4328 McClintock Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4328 McClintock Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4328 McClintock Street is pet friendly.
Does 4328 McClintock Street offer parking?
No, 4328 McClintock Street does not offer parking.
Does 4328 McClintock Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4328 McClintock Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4328 McClintock Street have a pool?
No, 4328 McClintock Street does not have a pool.
Does 4328 McClintock Street have accessible units?
No, 4328 McClintock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4328 McClintock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4328 McClintock Street does not have units with dishwashers.

