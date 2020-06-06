Rent Calculator
4327 38th Street
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM
4327 38th Street
4327 38th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4327 38th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
Normal Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4327 38th Street have any available units?
4327 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4327 38th Street have?
Some of 4327 38th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4327 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4327 38th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4327 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4327 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4327 38th Street offer parking?
No, 4327 38th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4327 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4327 38th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4327 38th Street have a pool?
No, 4327 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4327 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 4327 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4327 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4327 38th Street has units with dishwashers.
