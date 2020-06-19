All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
4326 39th Street
4326 39th Street

4326 39th Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1637484
Location

4326 39th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
Normal Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Must see! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath downstairs Unit with large patio. Unit comes with 1 detached garage and parking space in front of garage.Upgraded Complex Dual Pane Windows, Security Gates/Doors, & Onsite Laundry Room. Unit is Remodeled with New Paint, New Vinyl Planking, High End Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter tops, Bathroom Remodeled and living room fireplace. Located off El Cajon Blvd. Walking-Distance to Local Shopping, Restaurants & Bus Stop. 1 Block away from 15 & close to

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $45, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4326 39th Street have any available units?
4326 39th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4326 39th Street have?
Some of 4326 39th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4326 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4326 39th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4326 39th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4326 39th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4326 39th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4326 39th Street does offer parking.
Does 4326 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4326 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4326 39th Street have a pool?
No, 4326 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4326 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 4326 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4326 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4326 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
