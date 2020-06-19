4326 39th Street

Amenities

Must see! Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath downstairs Unit with large patio. Unit comes with 1 detached garage and parking space in front of garage.Upgraded Complex Dual Pane Windows, Security Gates/Doors, & Onsite Laundry Room. Unit is Remodeled with New Paint, New Vinyl Planking, High End Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter tops, Bathroom Remodeled and living room fireplace. Located off El Cajon Blvd. Walking-Distance to Local Shopping, Restaurants & Bus Stop. 1 Block away from 15 & close to



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $45, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

