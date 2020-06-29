All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4325 38th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4325 38th Street
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM

4325 38th Street

4325 38th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Normal Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4325 38th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4325 38th Street have any available units?
4325 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4325 38th Street have?
Some of 4325 38th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4325 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4325 38th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 38th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4325 38th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4325 38th Street offer parking?
No, 4325 38th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4325 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4325 38th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 38th Street have a pool?
No, 4325 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4325 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 4325 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4325 38th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University