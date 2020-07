Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4320 Mentone St. #6 Available 11/02/19 Great one bedroom condo - This one bedroom upstairs condo is something worth seeing. Wood floors and tile through out, granite counter, small balcony, washer/dryer in the unit, stainless appliances, fireplace, built in dining area w/ additional storage, ceiling fans, mountain views off balcony, gated complex.



W/D in unit.

1 space off street parking

Small pet negotiable ($500 add'l deposit if approved)



(RLNE5171993)