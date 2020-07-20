Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4295 Voltaire Street
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4295 Voltaire Street
4295 Voltaire Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4295 Voltaire Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
8 Available 04/16/19 Pool -Laundry -parking -Close to beach Easy fwy AcessSuper clean
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/29503
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4790487)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4295 Voltaire Street have any available units?
4295 Voltaire Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4295 Voltaire Street have?
Some of 4295 Voltaire Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4295 Voltaire Street currently offering any rent specials?
4295 Voltaire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4295 Voltaire Street pet-friendly?
No, 4295 Voltaire Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4295 Voltaire Street offer parking?
Yes, 4295 Voltaire Street offers parking.
Does 4295 Voltaire Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4295 Voltaire Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4295 Voltaire Street have a pool?
Yes, 4295 Voltaire Street has a pool.
Does 4295 Voltaire Street have accessible units?
No, 4295 Voltaire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4295 Voltaire Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4295 Voltaire Street has units with dishwashers.
